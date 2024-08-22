Muntinlupa arrest yields ₱1.4M shabu, gun

An operation by Muntinlupa City police in Purok 8, Bautista St., Barangay Alabang on Wednesday, 21 August, led to the arrest of two male suspects and the recovery of around P1,428,000 worth of shabu and a firearm.

Authorities responded to a tip from a concerned citizen about a man in the area carrying a gun.

The suspect, identified as "Puti", 31, was found in possession of a .38 caliber revolver without a serial number, along with three live rounds of ammunition. During the search, police also discovered a knot-tied plastic bag containing approximately 100 grams of suspected shabu worth P680,000 inside the suspect's green sling bag.

In a separate operation, a high-value individual (HVI) was arrested earlier that morning by the Intelligence Section of the Muntinlupa City Police Station at around 8:30 AM in Purok 8, Mariatigue, Barangay Alabang.

The operation led to the arrest of the suspect, identified as "Samad", 32, who was found in possession of two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and one knot-tied transparent plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu. The seized drugs weighed approximately 110 grams and were valued at P748,000.

The suspects, currently detained at the Muntinlupa City Custodial Facility, will face charges for violating R.A. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) and R.A. 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).