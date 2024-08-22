MIAA clarifies: Photo-taking not prohibited at airports

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has clarified that strict security measures are in place at all Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals but the public is not prohibited from taking photos or videos.

In a statement, MIAA general manager Eric Ines stressed that while the airport authority is strict in terms of security, it cannot prevent individuals from carrying their cellphones or cameras and taking photos or videos inside the airport, except in the immigration area.

Ines also acknowledged that a media reporter was able to capture video and photos of Vice President Sara Duterte’s recent departure.

However, he stated that the CCTV footage from NAIA Terminal 3 showed a different angle than the photos published in the news, indicating that the photos were not taken inside the airport.

Ines explained that the media reporter had a NAIA-ID as an in-house reporter assigned to the airport but clarified that not all media reporters are allowed to enter NAIA terminals without prior arrangement with airport authorities.

He added that only accredited in-house reporters are permitted to access all NAIA terminals, except the ramp area.

Ines said that all accredited in-house reporters at NAIA are required to undergo an airport security awareness seminar and comply with all MIAA requirements before being granted an NAIA-ID.

Annual NBI clearance is also mandatory for all NAIA employees and stakeholders, including in-house media.

Ines also said that the MIAA is yet to discuss with the new NAIA operators, the New NAIA Infra Corp., regarding the issuance of IDs to airport employees and other stakeholders.