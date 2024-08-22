MIAA clarifies photo and video rules at NAIA

Strict security measures are enforced at all Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals, but the public is not prohibited from taking pictures or videos, according to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

MIAA General Manager Eric Ines emphasized that while security is stringent, individuals are not prevented from using cellphones or cameras to take photos or videos inside the airport. The only restricted area for photography and videography is the immigration area.

Ines acknowledged that a "media reporter" was able to capture video and photos of Vice President Sara Z. Duterte during a recent trip.

He also noted that they reviewed CCTV footage from NAIA Terminal 3, and the footage had a different angle than the photos shown in the news, indicating that the photos did not originate from the airport's CCTV system.

Ines explained that the reporter had a NAIA-ID, as he was an in-house reporter assigned to the airport. He clarified that not all media reporters are allowed access to NAIA terminals without prior arrangement with airport authorities. Only accredited in-house reporters have unrestricted access, except in the ramp area. "How can I tell him not to go there or take any pictures or videos inside? It is their role as journalists to keep the public informed about what is going on at the airport," Ines said.

He further explained that all accredited in-house reporters at NAIA must undergo an airport security awareness seminar conducted by the MIAA and aviation security. They must also comply with all MIAA requirements before being granted a NAIA-ID. All NAIA employees and stakeholders, including in-house media, are required to submit NBI clearance annually for the renewal of their NAIA-ID.

Ines mentioned that they have yet to discuss with the new NAIA operators, the New NAIA Infra Corp., who will be responsible for issuing IDs to airport employees and other stakeholders.