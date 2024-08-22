Man nabbed over production, sale of CSAM

A man involved in the production and online sale of videos of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was arrested in a police operation, the Philippine National Police—Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) reported Wednesday.

PN-ACG chief BGen. Ronnie Francis Cariaga said the suspect, alias "Blondie," was nabbed during the service of the warrant to search, seize, and examine computer data at his residence in Manila on 19 August.

The police operation was conducted after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) issued a "cyber-tipline" report based on images intercepted from the social media platforms.

Authorities recovered several videos featuring two male minors from the suspect's devices.

Blondie's modus operandi was to contact potential victims on social media and solicit explicit live content in exchange for cash, usually P300.

The suspect would then record videos of the acts, unbeknownst to his victims, and edit these into materials for sale. He reportedly targeted victims based on social status.

ACG spokesperson Lt. Wallen Mae Arancillo said the videos sold for between P1,000 to P3,000, and that most buyers came from outside the Philippines.

“His typical victims are minors. We have rescued two victims – one is 15 years old and the other is 17 years old,” Arancillo noted.

The suspect faces charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 11930 (Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act) in relation to Section 6 of RA 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012).