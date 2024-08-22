Making waves

Tagpi has woven itself into the fabric of Philippine fashion, emerging as a trailblazer in merging traditional artistry with modern-day elegance.

Staying true to its core of patching things together, Tagpi encapsulates the art of uniting diverse elements to create something exceptional and resonant.

The brand, inspired by the narratives stitched with the threads of Filipino culture, heritage and artistry, pursues to transcend the ordinary by offering garments of depth and meaning.

For ArteFino, Tagpi presents the Alon Collection, a poetic tribute to the enduring beauty of the ocean and the timeless nature of love. Alon, or “wave” in Filipino, captures the essence of the waves — ever-changing, yet eternal. This collection seeks to capture the fluidity, motion and depth of the ocean, coupled with the ebbs and flows that come with love.

At the heart of the collection is the mother of pearl, a gem of the sea known for its remarkable strength and sheen. The flowy fabrics evoke the sensation of being embraced by the sea’s waves while the shimmering details catch the light like sun on water. In the spirit of sustainability, each piece is lovingly crafted from deadstock fabrics, giving life to materials that might otherwise be forgotten. Each garment comes with a sense of history, individuality and intentionality, making each piece truly one-of-a-kind.

The Alon Collection debuts at ArteFino at the Fifth at Rockwell from 22 to 25 August.