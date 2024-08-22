Long-weekend AirAsia bash

Bookable until 1 September “Rain or Shine, Let’s Fly and Go” is being offered by AirAsia Philippines to accommodate last-minute travel arrangements.

“Rain or Shine Let’s Fly and Go” is on sale for all destinations, including the airline’s newest offering, Nagoya, Japan, with a one-way base fare of P127 starting this week and ending on 31 March 2025.

Long weekend

“Our lowest fare offering, just in time for the long weekend that most Filipinos are anticipated to take advantage of, is what we’re excited to do as a pioneer and leader in low-cost travel. Perfect for anybody organizing end-of-year vacations, this is our newest option. We encourage our guests to take advantage of these offers to save time and money while planning future trips,” AirAsia PH Communications and Public Affairs head First Officer Steve Dailisan said.

In addition to meeting travelers’ needs, AirAsia’s promotions and low-cost options helped the airline grow its customer base.

Some 85 percent of the more than five million passengers that AirAsia Philippines has flown between January and August 2024 did so through double-digit, PISO Sale, and other low-fare promotions.

Dailisan added that the airline believes that the public’s booking behavior will be significantly impacted by the September fuel fee reduction, which will go from Level 6 to Level 5.

Fuel surcharge decrease

Fuel surcharge are anticipated to decrease by P800 for international flights and P542 for domestic flights at Level 5, with an immediate impact on ticket prices the following month.