Korda eyes ‘dream’ British Open victory

ST. ANDREWS, United Kingdom (AFP) — Nelly Korda said winning a Women’s British Open at St. Andrews would be a “dream come true.”

The final major of the year is being staged on the Old Course at the Scottish venue for only the third time and first since 2013.

Victory for Korda, the 26-year-old daughter of former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda, would cap off a memorable 2024 after she won the season’s first major, the Chevron Championship.

That success in April was part of a superb run of six tournament wins in seven starts but a triumph at St Andrews, the venue for many memorable men’s British Open, would rate highly even in Korda’s illustrious career.

“There’s so much rich history out here — it’s been really exciting,” said Korda during a pre-tournament press conference.

“Coming down 18, the views there are spectacular. It’s going to be such an amazing week.”

“It would obviously be a dream come true to have my name etched into history.”

The American added: “But, at the end of the day, I’m just going to focus on that one shot at a time and not think of Sunday. I’m just going to think of my first tee shot on Thursday.”

Korda is one of several contenders who could win on the renowned coastal course.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko has arrived in Scotland on the back of her recent Olympic gold medal in Paris, with Japan’s Ayaka Furue looking to follow up her Evian Championship success.