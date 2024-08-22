Kaya suffers 0-1 loss to Kuala Lumpur

Kaya FC - Iloilo suffered a 0-1 loss to Kuala Lumpur City FC in the Shopee Cup at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Malaysia last Thursday (Manila time).

Haqimi Azim Rosli scored the lone goal of the match in the 12nd minute and maintained control for the rest of the game.

Kaya will look to bounce back on Thursday as it faces Thai League 1 champion Buriram United at the Chang Arena in Thailand.

The Lions are bracing for a tough match as the Buriram has Philippine national men's football team players Jefferson Tabinas and Niel Etheridge in its roster.