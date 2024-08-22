Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second anniversary

﻿American singer Jennifer Lopez and Oscar-winning Argo actor-director Ben Affleck are officially calling it quits after over two years of marriage.

Lopez filed for divorce on Tuesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, the same day as their grand wedding anniversary held in Georgia in 2022.

According to several sources, the couple, dubbed "Bennifer." had already been living separately since May. Their $60-million mansion was also listed for sale in June.

They were also seen spending their Fourth of July holiday separately: Affleck in Los Angeles and Lopez in New York’s Hamptons. Some sources claim that their disconnect stems from Affleck being uncomfortable with the attention, while Lopez has always been more accustomed to it.

Lopez’s most recent album, This Is Me… Now, and its accompanying autobiographical musical movie, released this year, explore the singer’s perspective on their rekindled relationship. Some of the songs include “Mad in Love” and “Dear Ben, Pt. II.” However, her album’s summer tour was canceled, allegedly due to her wanting to take time off to be with her family and rumors of low ticket sales.

The couple met in 2002 when the singer was still married to her second husband, Cris Judd. JLo filed for divorce from Judd after being caught kissing Affleck. The actor proposed to Lopez in November 2002 but postponed their September wedding. Their relationship ended in January 2004.

Eighteen years after their separation, JLo was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and was engaged to Yankees player Alex Rodriguez from 2019 to 2021. Meanwhile, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018.

Affleck announced their rekindled relationship in early 2021 and they had a spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas in July 2022.