Hadji Muhtamad declared ASG-free

ISABELA CITY, Basilan — The Municipality of Hadji Muhtamad formally declared the town cleared of the disturbance of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) during their 17th Founding Anniversary celebration attended by top political and security leaders of the province.

Hadji Muhtamad Mayor Arsina Kahing-Nanoh said yesterday they officially declared the town as an ASG-Free municipality during the town’s 17th Founding Anniversary celebration on Wednesday.

The Hadji Muhtamad’s ASG-Free declaration coincided with the celebration of its 17th Founding Anniversary, also known as “Allaw Sin Pilas,” followed by a vibrant display of the rich culture of the people of Hadji Muhtamad.

101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Alvin V. Luzon also confirmed that there are no more ASG members and remnants in Hadji Muhtamad and the town is now ready to receive investment and tourists.

Luzon highly credited the efforts of the military, local government, and residents in achieving this victory, and expressed optimism for the municipality’s continued peace and progress.

“Today’s declaration reflects your collective commitment, perseverance, and genuine desire to achieve a long-lasting peace,” Luzon said during the declaration of the town as ASG-Free municipality.

“This is your victory. Victory against insecurities, violence, and deprivation from peace and harmony,” he said.