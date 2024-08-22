Guo’s companions detained in Indonesia — Remulla

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla confirmed on Thursday that two companions of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo are currently detained in Indonesia.

“Yes, they are detained. It proves the connection between the operations in Bamban and Porac,” Remulla said in response to a media query about the detention of Cassandra Li Ong and Sheila Guo, Alice Guo’s sister.

He added, “We found a definite connection between Alice Guo and Cassandra Li Ong, which indicates that the activities in Bamban and Porac are closely linked.”

When asked about Alice Guo’s whereabouts, Remulla confirmed, “The news is she’s in Indonesia, and we have already verified this. Our people are currently working on the matter.”

The DOJ chief also disclosed that the Philippine government plans to coordinate with Indonesian authorities to repatriate Guo’s two companions.

“Yes, because they hold Philippine passports, and we suspect these were fraudulently obtained. We have grounds to seek their return,” Remulla explained.

On the other hand, Remulla said the issue on how Guo managed to leave the country despite being under an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) will be part of the ongoing investigation.

“We’re looking into that because they were caught using their Philippine passports, which is how they were apprehended,” said Remulla.