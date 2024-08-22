Guo sister, companion nabbed, deported

Sheila Guo, sister of the dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Leal Guo, and Cassandra Li Ong arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Thursday afternoon after being deported from Indonesia.

The two were escorted by four Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers from Jakarta to Manila for immediate processing.

Sheila, 40, and Ong, 24, were brought to the National Bureau of Investigation’s (NBI) main office in Manila and are expected to be transferred to the NBI headquarters in Quezon City, where criminal charges will be filed against them.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago and BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco personally supervised the operation at NAIA when the two women arrived 4:48 p.m. on Philippine Airlines flight PR540.

Sheila was placed in a wheelchair after reportedly falling in the immigration area. Both Sheila and Ong are wanted by the House and Senate, with Sheila facing allegations of aiding her sister’s escape and Ong identified as one of the incorporators of Lucky South 99.

Meanwhile, the NBI is coordinating with Interpol to locate Alice Guo, who reportedly fled the Philippines through the “backdoor.”

NBI Director Santiago confirmed that they are in communication with Interpol but have not yet received a response. Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has ordered the NBI to investigate Guo’s exit, with reports suggesting she traveled through Malaysia and Singapore before arriving in Indonesia.

Sheila Guo and Cassandra Li Ong were detained in Riau, Indonesia, after disembarking from a cruise ship from Singapore. They were arrested for allegedly using fraudulent travel documents.

“We need to process them first before any legislative investigation. It’s important to respect their rights and not turn this into a spectacle,” Remulla said.