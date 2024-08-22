Go champions local role in SDGs

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has emphasized the vital role of municipal governments in advancing sustainable development during his keynote address at the Luzon Island Cluster Conference of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP).

The conference, held at the Royce Premium Hotel in Clark, Pampanga on Wednesday, brought together municipal leaders from across Luzon to discuss strategies for implementing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the local level.

Go expressed deep admiration for municipal leaders, recognizing their crucial role in community development.

“You know, I have great respect for mayors because former President Rodrigo Duterte has been through that. You are superstars in your own right. You are the heroes in your respective areas. That’s why my respect for you is extremely high,” he said in Filipino.

Go stressed that achieving the SDGs should not be seen as solely the responsibility of major urban centers or the national government. Instead, he argued that real progress is often driven at the local level — within towns and barangays.

“Achieving the SDGs is not just the responsibility of large cities or the national government,” he stated.

He continued, “In fact, the most important and effective way to achieve these goals is by focusing on the local level — our towns and barangays.”

“By localizing the SDGs, we ensure that each goal is not only aligned with our national agenda but is also relevant, attainable, and beneficial to every Filipino, regardless of their location,” he added.

Go then turned to his legislative efforts, particularly his role as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography. He is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which established the Malasakit Centers program.

These centers have significantly alleviated medical expenses for Filipinos, with the Department of Health reporting aid to nearly 10 million beneficiaries.