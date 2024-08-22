Ginger haircare gets an upgrade

The Body Shop’s iconic Ginger Shampoo first appeared on shelves in the early 90s. Since then, it has become the brand’s bestselling haircare product for almost a decade, with one bottle of the Ginger Shampoo selling every nine seconds worldwide.

What makes the range so popular? The Ginger haircare range is expertly crafted and proven to treat two of the major hair issues that impact self-esteem — dandruff and hair-thinning.

Over the years, studies have suggested that the way people feel about their hair has a huge impact on self-confidence. And today, The Body Shop announces a game-changing, dermatologically tested formula upgrade for its bestselling haircare range that is suitable for sensitive scalps.

Ginger essential oil is known for its purifying properties. The formula also contains birch bark extract, known for its antioxidant and anti-dandruff power, and white willow bark extract, a plant extract fueled with soothing and antioxidant benefits.

The revamped range includes the bestselling Ginger Shampoo, Ginger Conditioner and Ginger Scalp Serum -- a three-step system that works together to not only reduce flakes, but promote thicker, fuller and denser looking hair.

Bruno Oliveira, the expert behind the formula development and active ingredient usage within the new Ginger range, debunks some common myths around hair growth and scalp care.

The Myth:

Hair loss is hereditary and there is nothing you can do to stop it.

Bruno’s Take:

Although there is no overnight cure, there are a number of ways to help prevent hair loss. One of the best ways to do this is by keeping a clean scalp - if the hair follicles get clogged, it can stop your hair coming to the surface.

The Myth:

You should concentrate on the ends of your hair when applying conditioners, oils and serums.

Bruno’s Take:

Many of us take the health of our scalp for granted and don’t give the skin on our heads much consideration when in fact, a healthy scalp determines the health of your hair and will directly affect hair growth.

Learning how to take care of your scalp by applying the correct serums, oils and in some cases, conditioners too, will improve its health and growth!

The Myth:

The natural oils from my hair will keep my scalp clean.

Bruno’s Take:

The natural oils in the scalp that people most commonly refer to is, sebum, which plays a big part in moisturising the hair and scalp. However, it can also contribute to scalp build-up, which is the accumulation of “dirt” on hair such as skin cells, hair products, airborne pollution, pollen, and even tobacco smoke which can impact the appearance and health of the scalp and hair, slowing down the rate of hair growth. Using a deep cleansing shampoo can break down this build up and make way for healthy hair growth.

The all-new formula contains the brand’s best ever ginger from remote areas of Madagascar. Last year, The Body Shop forged a new partnership in Madagascar through its Community Fair Trade program with Fairoils; a company who believe in putting farmers first and supporting biodiversity conservation.

In addition, the bottles in the Ginger range are made with 100 -percent recycled plastic collected by waste pickers across India who have recycled approximately 100 million bottles since 2015.