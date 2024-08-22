Gilas Women suffer third straight loss in FIBA pre-qualifiers

Gilas Pilipinas Women ended their FIBA World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament campaign winless after a 62-87 loss to Senegal at the Kigali Arena on Thursday evening (Manila time).

Sabou Ndiaye Gueye's layup with two minutes and 51 seconds left in the second quarter capped off a 16-5 run for the Senegalese for a 38-25 lead and never looked back.

Gueye also gave Senegal its biggest lead of the game at 28 points, 79-51, after draining a jumper at the 4:51 mark of the fourth period.

Ndioma Kane once again led the Senegalese with 21 points as they finished Group C on top with a 3-0 win-loss record.

Jack Animam led the Philippines, who bowed out of the tournament with a 0-3 slate, with 15 points.