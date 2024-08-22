Free WiFi gets an extra P3.6B

Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman has approved the release of an additional P3.681 billion for the Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP) of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

According to Pangandaman, this move shows the Budget department’s commitment to providing free and accessible internet for all.

The FPIAP is the government’s program to build and maintain ICT infrastructure including towers, data centers, as well as internet connection.

The project aims to ensure that public areas such as schools, libraries, parks and transportation hubs are connected online.

Pangandaman said she hopes the additional funding will enable the DICT to expedite the implementation of the program.

“We understand that the public really needs this. With the budget released, we are hopeful the DICT can proceed swiftly with the fund disbursement and expedite the program’s implementation,” she said.

The release of the fund is expected to benefit a total of 13,462 Access Point (AP) sites in different locations across the country.

The DBM said the money will be sourced from the Special Account in the General Fund-Free Public Internet Access Fund (SAGF-FPIAF) for the 2024 fiscal year.

“This is in addition to the P2.5 billion already allocated for FPIAF in the current year which is expected to be fully obligated this August,” the DBM noted.