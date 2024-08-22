Fleeing robber killed in Bukidnon road mishap

MALAYBALAY CITY, Bukidnon — A man who held up and took at “gunpoint” the motorcycle and money of two collectors of a lending company was killed when he rammed head on with a passenger bus along Sayre highway, in Purok 5, Barangay Patpat this city late Wednesday afternoon.

Police report said that before the accident the man identified as “Jumalan” held at gunpoint Ralph Lagro and Benifacion Saban, collectors of a lending company and forcibly took the service motorcycle a Honda XRM 125, and a sling bag containing the day’s collection and the cellphones.

After the robbery, the suspect then fled southbound on board the stolen motorcycle. Upon reaching Purok 5, however, the rider lost control of the motorcycle and collided head on with a southbound Bus.

The impact crushed the motorcycle after it was ran over by the front wheel of the bus.

Barangay rescue workers responded to the accident and rushed the rider to the Bethel Baptist hospital in barangay Sumpong this city but was declared dead upon arrival.

Scene of the Crime operatives recovered the sling bag which contained identification cards and loose peso bill worth less than P1,000 and the supposed pistol used by the holdup suspect.

Investigators said that the pistol used in the robbery was a replica, a toy gun and the loot of less than P1,000 loot and motorcycle was not worth the life of the holdupper.

In Cagayan de Oro City, a rider was also killed when it was rear ended by a car along the Marcos bridge early Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as Jason Mercado Salinas, a resident of Jasaan, Misamis Oriental.

The lady driver of the car, a Toyota Camry, surrendered to the police. She said when she was cruising the bridge the motorcycle overtook her and suddenly swerved to the left, causing her vehicle to rear end the motorcycle.

The victim, who suffered severe head injury, was rushed to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center but declared dead upon arrival.