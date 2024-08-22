Filipinas key Eggesvik’s Australian stint

Sara Eggesvik’s ties to the Filipinas played a key role in her signing with the Western United FC in the A-League Women in Australia.

Eggesvik said national team coaches Mark Torcaso and Andrew Durante as well as her teammates Jacklyn Sawicki and Angie Beard supported her move to the club following her stint with the KIL/Hemne in Norway.

Torcaso coached the Western United before serving as head coach of the Filipinas last year while Durante, the assistant coach of the Filipinas, spent 20 years in the Australian league.

Sawicki still plays for Western United while Beard, also played for the Aussie club in the past.

“They have been very supportive of me coming to Australia,” said Eggesvik shortly after the club announced her inclusion for the 2024-2025 season.

“Having Mark and Andrew as coaches and Jackie and Angie have played at Western. I’ve only heard good things about the club and the way they play — it’s an exciting way of playing football and something I hope I can contribute to.”

Western United hopes to return to the Grand Final after losing to Filipinas forward Sarina Bolden and the Newcastle Jets FC, 2-4, in the eliminations-finals last season.

Eggesvik said she wants to make a good first impression in her first year with Western United.

“I hope to help the team reach their goals, keep pushing for that Grand Final spot, and be a good asset to the team both on and off the field. I have some experience that I think the team would have use for,” Eggesvik said.

“They’ve also had good two years in the A-League, so I would like to keep that up this year, too.”

Western United head coach Kat Smith has high hopes for Eggesvik, seeing her as the type of player who could make an impact this season.

“Sara has such a unique blend of athleticism and grace both with and without the ball, and I believe she can become one of the best midfielders in the Liberty A-League,” Smith said.

“She is a true midfielder who loves the ball at her feet, and her strengths in possession are going to combine perfectly with the exciting, attacking brand of football that we will look to play.”

“Her character as a person and her experience in the game is equally impressive and I am incredibly excited about the role she will play in our group as we aim high this season.”