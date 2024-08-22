Escudero calls anew for establishment of general aviation terminal

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Thursday renewed his call for the establishment of a general aviation terminal in the Philippines to prevent a similar exit of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

In an ambush interview, Escudero lamented those individuals that have private planes “can easily slip in and out of the country” without undergoing the standard inspections by customs and immigration officials despite having arrest warrants.

Escudero expressed anew his frustration with the country's aviation infrastructure—a concern he has repeatedly highlighted during budget deliberations.

He noted that the gap in the aviation system “allows the wealthy individuals to bypass the usual checks that ordinary citizens face, making it easier for them to travel in and out of the country undetected.”

Citing the current situation, Escudero said those individuals with private planes “simply go to their hangars, have their passports stamped, and proceed to their private lounges before boarding their planes.”

He then lambasted how the absence of a general aviation terminal creates a privileged escape route for those who can afford it.

Meanwhile, Escudero said he will be seeking the establishment of a general aviation terminal for the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) which is taking over the Ninoy Aquino International Airport's (NAIA) operations and maintenance starting September, a move that he believes “could finally close the loophole.”

“SMC plans to convert the nation's oldest airport terminal into this much-needed facility,” he said.

Escudero emphasized. “Without a dedicated terminal for private flights, law enforcement agencies are left in a difficult position, struggling to monitor and prevent the departure of individuals who can easily evade detection.”