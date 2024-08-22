Eala dumps Spanish world No. 99, nears U.S. Open slot

Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala took down world No. 99 Nuria Parrizas-Diaz of Spain, 7-5, 7-5, to move with a win from making the main draw of the US Open on Thursday at Court 13 of Flushing Meadows in New York City.

Eala, 19, needed one hour and 48 minutes to pull off the upset in their singles encounter.

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate defeated Maddison Inglis of Australia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, in the first qualifying round last Wednesday.

Eala has another chance to etch her name in the history books as the first Filipino female tennis player to make it to the main draw of a Grand Slam.

A two-time Asian Games bronze medalist, Eala had flubbed two chances at making the French Open and Wimbledon and looks poised to become the first Filipino netter to earn passage into the US Open.

In both competitions, Eala won her first two qualifying matches but lost steam in the third and final qualifying round.

At press time, she is competing against No. 61 Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.

A win here will put her on the level of the likes of Felicisimo Ampon, Raymundo Deyro, and Cecil Mamiit as the only Filipino netters to play in a Grand Slam singles category.