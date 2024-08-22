DOJ kicks off crusade against human trafficking

The Department of Justice (DOJ) in a bid to intensify the country’s campaign to end all forms of modern-day slavery launched the Barangay Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) 2.0 program.

"The crusade to eradicate human trafficking starts with us, within the solitude of our own homes and communities. Through our unity, collective efforts and shared wisdom, we become the most formidable foes whom human predators shall never defeat," said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" C. Remulla.

The program aimed at informing, empowering, and engaging communities to join the fight against human trafficking.

Barangay IACAT 2.0 is a 3-day activity from 22 to 24 August 2024 first launched in Antipolo City.

The activity, materialized by video presentations, lectures, roundtable question and answer sessions, fellowship gatherings, motorcades and other learning activities, intends to utilize a community-based approach in fighting Trafficking-in-Persons (TIP) educating local officials, and citizens on how to prevent or respond to human trafficking situations prevalent within their communities.

This will also empower the community to prioritize prevention over reactive measures versus human traffickers, fostering a sense of collective responsibility among residents that they can make a difference.

Through the years, the Philippine government has been globally recognized for its unwavering efforts in battling human traffickers and online sexual abuse or exploitation of children (OSAEC) as highlighted by the country's retainment of its Tier 1 status for the ninth consecutive year in the US State Department's Trafficking-in-Persons (TIP) report.

Remulla said the State guarantees that it will always find ways to intensify its campaign against human trafficking, hence, the launch of Barangay IACAT 2.0.