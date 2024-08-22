Courtroom with a demonic twist K-drama

When a demon is sent to earth with a mission to bring people back to hell, it possesses a local judge to achieve its goal in The Judge From Hell, a new romantic Korean crime drama debuting 21 September on Disney+.

The upcoming series will follow Bitna, a problematic judge known for dishing out light sentences to defendants. Widely criticized for her leniency, the public are unaware that Bitna has been possessed by a demon sent to earth to drag 10 criminals back to hell. Determined and seemingly unstoppable, things take a turn for Bitna when she begins to develop feelings for detective Daon. Will the demon be able to complete her mission or give it all up for the detective of her dreams?

Starring Park Shinhye (Doctor Slump, Sisyphus: The Myth) as possessed judge Bitna; Kim Jaeyeong (Love in Contract, Reflection of You) as detective Daon, The Judge From Hell is written by Jo Isu (The Hymn of Death) and directed by Park Jinpyo (Brave Citizen, Love Forecast).

The Judge From Hell is the latest Korean series to be announced as part of the ever-expanding selection of unmissable APAC storytelling on Disney+. In 2024 alone over 10 high-quality Korean titles have been released, building on the positive momentum of its APAC content slate from 2023, which featured hits including Moving, Big Bet and The Worst of Evil. A Shop For Killers currently stands as 2024’s most viewed local original series on Disney+ in APAC (based on views).

Later this year, fans of unmissable storytelling will be able to enjoy several highly anticipated Korean originals including The Tyrant, Unmasked, Seoul Busters, Gangnam B-Side and Light Shop, as well as premium, talent-driven scripted dramas in 2025 including Tempest, Low Life and Nine Puzzles.