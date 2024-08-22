Converge refuses to be complacent

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5 p.m. --- Terrafirma vs NorthPort

7:30 p.m. --- Magnolia vs Converge

Franco Atienza’s appointment as head coach just weeks before the start of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup comes with a mission of transforming Converge into a competitive team following a horrific showing last season.

The FiberXers did look like a new squad when they opened their campaign with a blowout victory over Terrafirma.

But Atienza and the FiberXers are not letting their opening-day victory get into their heads, especially when the real test comes as they square off with a rebound-seeking Magnolia today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The FiberXers celebrated a dominant, 127-95, crushing of the Dyip last Wednesday in a game where they led by as many as 33 points behind import Scotty Hopson’s monster 46 points on an 18-of-25 shooting, including a perfect 3-of-3 from the four-point area.

“We really believe we have a good group of guys. This is just one game, but we will take this. This is a good Day 1 for us. But Day 1 for us is over. It has to be a quick turnaround because we’re battling another game on Friday. But we liked what we saw today,” Atienza, who replaced Aldin Ayo following a disappointing 3-19 win-loss overall record in Season 48, said of their lopsided win.

But pulling off another win against the fancied Hotshots in their 7:30 p.m. meeting is a different story.

“We can still play a lot better. (I’m) hoping we get another good outing on Friday,” Hopson said.

Playing sans top draft pick Justine Baltazar, Converge shot 56 percent from the field with Alec Stockton, Schonny Winston and Justin Arana all finishing in double figures to back the high-scoring Hopson.

“This is a brilliant performance, no question. But it’s just one game. For tonight it’s good but in basketball you’re just as good as your last game. We are very happy but we try not to be contended,” Atienza said.

“Just like what Scotty said we still have a high ceiling. We don’t know. Maybe this is a one-off, the next game we have to grind it out. The question would be the consistency.”

Magnolia is reeling from a sorry, 94-97, loss to Philippine Cup champion Meralco last Sunday.

The Hotshots actually had a chance to steal the win in the dying seconds of the match but import Glenn Robinson III missed a potential game-winning four-pointer.

“Overall, I think we’ve got some things to clean up. But I’m proud of the team for battling back after being down eight with just a couple of minutes left,” the former National Basketball Association player said.

Known for their defense, Magnolia is expected to clamp down on Hopson while Ian Sangalang, Paul Lee and Mark Barroca will lead the supporting firepower for Robinson.

Meanwhile, opening-day losers Terrafirma and NorthPort lock horns at 5 p.m.

While the Dyip got overwhelmed to start their campaign the Batang Pier made a gallant stand against defending champion TNT only to get blasted in the end, 95-101, last Tuesday.