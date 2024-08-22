Collective action vs. disaster risk

LOOK: Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga and Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro emphasize the importance of collective action against disaster risk. They also talked about the preparation for the upcoming Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) in Manila during a media launch at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Thursday, 22 August 2024. The APMCDRR is a biennial multi-stakeholder event conducted by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.











