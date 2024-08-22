Cebu retailers oppose proposed CV wage hike

The Philippine Retailers Association Cebu Chapter yesterday expressed opposition to the proposed minimum wage increase.

PRA-Cebu Chapter president Christian T. Parian told DAILY TRIBUNE that “We regret to inform you that we must reject the proposed salary increase at this time. Implementing such an increase would be inflationary and detrimental to our business operations, particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).”

“Currently, most of our members are MSMEs, and many have already faced closures during and after the pandemic due to inflationary pressures on their bottom lines. The additional burden of a salary increase could lead to further closures, exacerbating the already challenging business environment. The last salary increase was last October 2023 and it would be exacting to the businesses most especially the MSMEs who are still coping to survive.

PRA-Cebu furnished the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas through regional director Lilia Estillore, who also chairs the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board the position paper.