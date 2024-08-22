Bong Go advocates for localized SDGs at LMP conference in Pampanga

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Wednesday, 21 August, underscored the critical role of municipal governments in achieving sustainable development during his address at the Luzon Island Cluster Conference of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP).

The event, held at the Royce Premium Hotel in Clark, Pampanga, gathered municipal leaders from across Luzon to explore strategies for integrating the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the local level.

Go expressed his profound respect for the municipal leaders, recognizing their central role in community development.

"Alam n'yo, mataas ang respeto ko sa mga mayors dahil dumaan po si dating pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte diyan. You are superstars in your own rights. Kayo po ang bida sa inyong mga lugar. Kaya super taas po ang aking respeto sa inyo,” he affirmed.

Transitioning to the core of his message, Go emphasized that achieving the SDGs should not be seen as the sole responsibility of major urban centers or the national government. Instead, he argued that real progress is often driven at the local level—directly within towns and barangays.

"Ang pag-abot ng mga layunin ng SDGs ay hindi lamang responsibilidad ng mga malalaking lungsod o pambansang gobyerno," he stated.

Building on this, Go emphasized, “Sa katunayan, ang pinakamahalaga at pinakamabisang paraan upang makamit natin ang mga layuning ito ay sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay-diin sa lokal na antas—sa ating mga bayan at mga barangay.”

“By localizing the SDGs, we are ensuring that each goal is not only aligned with our national agenda but is also relevant, attainable, and beneficial to every Filipino, regardless of their location,” he added.

Go then discussed his legislative work, particularly his role as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography. He is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

These centers significantly ease the medical expense burdens for Filipinos, with the Department of Health reporting aid to nearly ten million beneficiaries.

"Ito po ay isang konkretong halimbawa ng localization ng serbisyo, kung saan ang mga benepisyo ng gobyerno ay direkta nang nakakarating sa mga nangangailangan," he commented on the impact of his health initiatives.

He further assured continuous support for healthcare needs across the regions: "At kung mayroon po kayong mga pasyente na nangangailangan po ng tulong... sabihan n'yo lang po ang aming opisina, tutulungan ko po ang inyong pasyente," he assured.

Further, he is pushing for the establishment of more Super Health Centers and Regional Specialty Centers to ensure every region has adequate healthcare services.

Super Health Centers bring basic medical services closer to communities by focusing on primary care, consultations, and early disease detection. Through collective efforts of Go with the DOH, LGUs, and fellow lawmakers, over 700 Super Health Centers have been funded nationwide.

The Regional Specialty Centers Act, or RA 11959 that Go principally sponsored and is one of its authors, aims to provide specialized medical services through such centers that will be established within DOH regional hospitals in all regions.

"Ngayon po, isinabatas natin, ako po ang principal sponsor ng batas na 'yan... Ilapit natin ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan through these Specialty Centers. Alam n'yo, kawawa talaga yung mahihirap nating mga kababayan na mga pasyente," he explained.

Go has also championed the welfare of public servants. He filed Senate Bill No. 2504, aimed at increasing the salary of civilian personnel in the Philippine government. If enacted into law, the bill, known as "Salary Standardization Law VI," seeks to amend and improve the provisions outlined in RA 11466 or the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5. In 2019, Go played a key role in the passage of SSL 5 as one of its authors and co-sponsors in the Senate.

Even without the passage of the proposed new law, Go has welcomed the recent Executive Order No. 64 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which mandates an increase in salaries and the provision of additional allowances for government workers.

Looking ahead, Go called for sustained efforts to embed the principles of good governance in all layers of public service.

“As we look towards the future, let us continue to build smart communities by localizing our efforts to achieve the SDGs. Let us make sure that the principles of good governance are ingrained in every aspect of our service, ensuring that every Filipino can lead a life of dignity, security, and opportunity,” he urged.

Go provided tokens to each of the municipal mayors in attendance and assured them that his office is always open to be of assistance to their needs as partners in bringing services closer to the people.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit na ang tanging bisyo ay magserbisyo, uunahin ko palagi ang kapakanan at buhay ng aking kapwa Pilipino. Ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos!,” he ended.