Bimby’s  fake kissing photo on social media

Albert Martinez observes one-meal diet

Albert Martinez is one guy good at discipline. This, he unwittingly revealed as he plays Zandro Fernandez, an investigator who follow up his story with dogged diligence in Lavender Fields.

One of the character’s requirement is to make him a little bigger, a challenge since Martinez is on a one-meal diet every day.

“When I took on the character, I prepared for it. I personally cut on my diet,” he said.

With this, he went on a gastronomic binge, eating more and even drinking beer just to add more weight.

“When I took on the character I only eat once. I eat basic food like kamote, hard boiled eggs, half rice and pineapple for fiber. I also drink beer every day kasi ang bilis makapagpataba noon,” he shared.

“Another way to gain weight is to take on cakes and sugar. But it’s long-term effect is hindi maganda (is not good), so I went to the other side,” he added.

The physical demands of his character also include barely - there makeup, sporting nearly disheveled hair and walking around with protruding stomach.

The actor can’t say with certainty if his role is a villain as his character is complicated.

But he does welcome villain roles as they are “the best” and one can be “creative about it.”

“I really enjoyed playing villain role for one reason: I can do whatever I want,” he explained.

Martinez shared that he’s worked with Jodi Sta. Maria a couple of times.

“She’s part of the actors that I really praise because when working with an actor Luke her, they make a scene real. Hindi ka na mahihirapan. (You will not find it difficult). Hindi na siya effort kasi automatic na ‘yung scene,” he said about Sta. Maria.