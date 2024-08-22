Founded in 2013 by Theresa Nepomuceno, Calli has come to represent luxury that goes beyond simple design. It is a brand that is firmly committed to sustainability, ethical sourcing and the upkeep of traditional Filipino workmanship. These guiding principles remain relevant in our 2024 collection, which features a wide range of designs to the contemporary fashion enthusiasts while capturing the essence of Filipino heritage.
The collection continues to display the beauty of natural materials, each of which is meticulously selected to guarantee the best quality and carefully collected. We are committed to sustainable practices as reflected in our connections with local suppliers and craftspeople, with whom we take great pride. By using materials for this collection such as abaca fibers, Yakan weave, solihiya weaves and acacia wood, we not only create beautiful handbags but also contribute to the preservation of the environment and the livelihood of local communities.
The centerpiece of the 2024 collection is a new design that beautifully combines the solihiya weave with genuine leather, presented in vibrant new colors for the upcoming 2025 spring and summer seasons. These bold colors are crafted to appeal not only to the modern woman but also to the Gen Z audience, reflecting their dynamic and forward-thinking spirit. Choosing a handbag from Calli not only supports the livelihood of Filipino artists and the preservation of traditional workmanship, but it also represents an investment in a stunning, high-quality product.
“Pamana” for the next generation is sustainability. Traditional materials and methods, such as weaving and acacia wood, can find a home in current design, even beyond their usual applications in furniture. This strategy guarantees that these customs can continue for upcoming generations.