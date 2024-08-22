Beyond simple design

The centerpiece of the 2024 collection is a new design that beautifully combines the solihiya weave with genuine leather, presented in vibrant new colors for the upcoming 2025 spring and summer seasons. These bold colors are crafted to appeal not only to the modern woman but also to the Gen Z audience, reflecting their dynamic and forward-thinking spirit. Choosing a handbag from Calli not only supports the livelihood of Filipino artists and the preservation of traditional workmanship, but it also represents an investment in a stunning, high-quality product.

“Pamana” for the next generation is sustainability. Traditional materials and methods, such as weaving and acacia wood, can find a home in current design, even beyond their usual applications in furniture. This strategy guarantees that these customs can continue for upcoming generations.