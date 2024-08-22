BARMM coalition lauds SC ruling

JOLO, Sulu — The BARMM Grand Coalition (BGC) lauded the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that stops the Commission on Elections from conducting plebiscites for the ratification of Bangsamoro Autonomy Acts 53, 54 and 55 creating three new municipalities out of Datu Odin Sinsuat and Sultan Kudarat.

Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan, in his capacity as BGC head, said yesterday the decision is seen as a victory for justice and the supremacy of the rule of law in reconfiguring the political boundaries of LGUs in the BARMM.

Gov. Tan, the BGC’s candidate for Chief Minister in the Bangsamoro Parliament elections in 2025, said “We stand firm in advocating for the active consultation of local government units (LGUs) and their communities on any significant legislative action that affects their welfare.”

The ruling advances the principle that changes in jurisdiction or the formation of new municipalities should be anchored on genuine engagement with the affected communities, and not driven by political motivations, the governor of Sulu said.

He also emphasizesd the importance of fostering a strong working relationship between the regional government and LGUs, and that empowering LGUs will enable them to serve their constituents better and effectively deliver essential public services.

BGC agrees and will actively support LGUs in protecting their current boundaries from being altered for partisan political reasons, Tan further said.

The interests of the people should always come first, and their voices should be heard when such significant changes are considered, Tan emphasized.