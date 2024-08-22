Art of the Sole: Lola Amour, Maki and Jikamarie celebrate music and self-expression

Music, fashion and self-expression come together in a new collaboration with rising Philippine artists Lola Amour, Maki and Jikamarie. Teaming up with Crocs, the footwear brand known for its individuality and comfort, the artists have designed a collection that showcases their unique styles and artistic visions.
“We’ve all heard their music — from Lola Amour’s ‘Raining in Manila,’ the city pop song that makes you want to dance in the rain in the middle of the capital, to self-love and growth anthems like Jikamarie’s ‘The Sun Is You’ and Maki’s ‘Dilaw.’ These songs not only capture the essence of each artist’s journey but also embody the unique styles and creative visions that they bring to life,” said Franceska Flores, marketing head of Crocs Philippines. “Through this collaboration, we gave them free rein to translate their creativity and use the Classic Clogs and Jibbitz as their canvas for self-expression.”
This partnership is part of Crocs’ ongoing work with local artists who reflect the brand’s “Come As You Are” ethos. Last year, Crocs collaborated with digital artists and illustrators Jethro Olba, Soleil Ignacio, Kim Borja, Isabel Weber and Carriel Veloso (Tyang Karyel).
Lola Amour: Where retro meets modern
Lola Amour, known for its retro-infused sound and infectious energy, brings a nostalgic yet modern twist to the collection. Its design features bold, colorful patterns that evoke the playful spirit of their music. Classic Clog in Moss features Jibbitz reminiscent of school days, making friends and finding yourself.
“We wanted to create something that not only looks cool but also feels like us,” said the band. “These Crocs are all about having fun and expressing yourself, just like our music.”
Jikamarie: A burst of color and creativity
Jikamarie, the lively singer-songwriter known for her eclectic style and positivity, adds a burst of color to the collection. Her Classic Clogs in Dark Iris are adorned with furs, pearls and butterflies, reflecting her joyful, carefree attitude. The design features her favorite things, like music notes and smiley faces, celebrating creativity and individuality.
“I want people to feel happy and confident when they wear these Crocs,” Jikamarie said. “They’re all about embracing who you are and letting your true colors shine.”
Maki: Memories of carefree youth
Maki, known for songs celebrating self-love and growth, reflects the carefree spirit of youth with his Classic Clogs in Wheat. Adorned with charms like bears, stars and a video game controller, his design echoes the vibrant energy and optimism of young adulthood, encouraging fans to embrace their true selves with confidence and joy.
“For me, art is a powerful tool for self-expression and connection. It’s about conveying emotions, telling stories and creating something that resonates with others on a deeper level. Whether it’s through music or fashion, art allows us to share a piece of who we are with the world,” said the crooner.
Explore the artists’ curated Crocs collections, and shop the customized pairs at crocs.com.ph.