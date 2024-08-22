Art of the Sole: Lola Amour, Maki and Jikamarie celebrate music and self-expression

Music, fashion and self-expression come together in a new collaboration with rising Philippine artists Lola Amour, Maki and Jikamarie. Teaming up with Crocs, the footwear brand known for its individuality and comfort, the artists have designed a collection that showcases their unique styles and artistic visions.

“We’ve all heard their music — from Lola Amour’s ‘Raining in Manila,’ the city pop song that makes you want to dance in the rain in the middle of the capital, to self-love and growth anthems like Jikamarie’s ‘The Sun Is You’ and Maki’s ‘Dilaw.’ These songs not only capture the essence of each artist’s journey but also embody the unique styles and creative visions that they bring to life,” said Franceska Flores, marketing head of Crocs Philippines. “Through this collaboration, we gave them free rein to translate their creativity and use the Classic Clogs and Jibbitz as their canvas for self-expression.”

This partnership is part of Crocs’ ongoing work with local artists who reflect the brand’s “Come As You Are” ethos. Last year, Crocs collaborated with digital artists and illustrators Jethro Olba, Soleil Ignacio, Kim Borja, Isabel Weber and Carriel Veloso (Tyang Karyel).