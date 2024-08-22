ANTI-DENGUE DRIVE IN QC

(August 22 2024)…………Workers spray water-based insecticides in a community at Barangay Old Balara in Quezon City on August 22, 2024, in an effort to combat mosquitos that cause dengue fever. The Department of Health (DOH) reported a 39% increase in dengue cases in the Philippines between January 1 and August 10, 2024, compared to the same period last year. However, the number of dengue-related deaths has decreased slightly. The DOH has previously declared a dengue outbreak in the country.…………Photo/Analy Labor