Agri damage due to Carina enhanced Habagat balloons to P4-B

The Department of Agriculture's (DA) final assessment on the combined effects of Typhoon Carina enhancing the Southwest Monsoon showed that the local production had losses of P4.73 billion.

A total volume loss of 68,690 metric tons (MT) was reported, damaging 82,824 hectares (ha) of agricultural areas. Farmers and fishermen affected were tallied at 138,000.

The rice output was the most affected, with a value loss of P1.08 billion from the production loss of 18,629 MT.

Fisheries, on the other hand, lost P783.96 million worth of products, affecting over 8,000 fishermen.

For high-value crops, losses amounted to P691.62 million. and corn, with P469.45 million.

Livestock and poultry registered 25,855 head losses, amounting to over P38 million, and cassava production suffered P12 million in losses.

Likewise, some irrigation systems cause damage and losses worth P1.64 billion and farm structures worth P4.44 million. These include greenhouses, rain shelters, net houses, tunnels, and animal houses. P4 million in damage was also noted to farm machinery and equipment.

As interventions, affected farmers will be provided with seeds, and for fishermen, fingerlings, fishing gear, and paraphernalia will be given by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

DA also said it will provide its Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council with a loanable amount of up to P25,000 payable in three years at zero interest and available funds from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation for indemnification.

