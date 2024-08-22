5 signs of dehydration exposed

With the weather in the Philippines feeling hotter every year, keeping cool can be difficult. In these scorching times, staying hydrated is more important than ever, with the right water being crucial in keeping the heat and dehydration at bay. But what is “the right water” that truly replenishes our fluids and gives us the best hydration?

The doctor has spoken. In a recent video, the doctor, known online as Dr. Kilimanguru, talked about some signs of dehydration, due to not drinking enough water, or from not drinking mineral water. Mineral water contains essential minerals our bodies do not produce naturally, but are important nonetheless, such as potassium, calcium, and magnesium. Should our bodies lack these needed minerals, according to Dr. Kilimanguru, these five dehydration symptoms may occur.

Dry lips, sunken eyes, and dry skin is our first telltale sign of dehydration. While our bodies need lots of water to stay hydrated to prevent this dryness, the right water can really make a difference. As you go through your day, especially during physical activity, the body loses the fluids needed to stay active. Mineral water contains the minerals that help improve hydration, keeping us quenched throughout the day with healthier skin.

If you experience frequent headaches, that may also be a sign that the water you are drinking is not enough. According to Dr. Kilimanguru, headaches can also come from dehydration. The right water, when you drink lots of it, will help improve blood flow to your head, preventing headaches and keeping your head clear.

A darker urine color is also an indication of water deficiency. Dr. Kilimanguru said we should aim to have our urine be light yellow to clear, a sign of sufficient hydration and the right kind of water. If your urine is darker, mineral water may improve your fluid content.

Muscle cramps may also be linked to dehydration and the lack of minerals in the body. Dr. Kilimanguru said that it’s not just stretching that causes muscle cramps -- a deficiency in potassium and calcium can also be a trigger. Mineral water that contains these minerals can deter muscle cramps, especially during fitness routines and outdoor activities

Surprisingly, weight gain can be a sign of dehydration. In the doctors video, he states that our metabolism is affected by our water intake, with less water leading to slower metabolism. Calcium and potassium also aid in a faster metabolism, so drinking mineral water can strengthen hydration.

Dr. Kilimanguru stresses the importance of drinking the right water, recommending mineral water brands such as Evian, Fiji, and Le Minerale, to make sure we not only drink enough water but that we get the right minerals that “make hydration better”, leading to a healthier-looking and healthier-feeling body.