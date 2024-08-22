23 seafarers safe after Houthi attack

The Greek crude oil ship MT Sounion, with 23 Filipino seafarers and two Russian crews, is adrift in the Red Sea following a confirmed Houthi attack.

According to Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) secretary Hans Cacdac, the attack happened in the afternoon of 21 August (Philippine time) 77 nautical miles west of the Yemeni Port in Hodeidah.

Three missile attacks caused damage to the engine and the ship had taken some water, but not enough to cause it to sink, Cacdac said.

The DMW secretary said he is in direct communication with one of the Filipino seafarers and assured the public that they are safe and have enough supplies onboard.

He also added that naval security forces are present in the area, and rescue operations are expected to take place on Thursday.

The country responsible for conducting the rescue has not been disclosed for security reasons.

The 23 Filipino crew members will be repatriated after ensuring their safety. Financial assistance will be provided upon their return to the country.

Cacdac also stated that this is currently the ninth case of Houthi attacks affecting Filipino seafarers.

The attack is a part of the Houthis’ campaign against commercial ships linked to Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom to end Israel’s war against Hamas.