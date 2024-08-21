YOUNG DON VITO: Sarines guns down 4th JPGT title, Chan wins her 2nd

If there was any doubt about his raging title run, Vito Sarines put an emphatic end to it on Wednesday.

The 12-year-old Sarines, brother of equally achieving junior golfers Mona and Lisa Sarines, rallied from a five-stroke deficit to snare his third straight title — fourth overall — in the ICTSI Junior PGT at Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac.

Sarines triumphed in the thrilling Boys’ 10-12 finales at Pinewoods and Riviera.

But this time, Sarines displayed an even bigger heart to finish with a one-under-par 71 for 148 total, besting Visayas Series finalist Race Manhit and previous leg winners Ryuji Suzuki by two strokes.

“I played well and had a strong feeling that I could shoot low because my approach shots and putting were on point,” Sarines said.

He also won Splendido and with four victories under his belt, Sarines, coached by Jun Bernis, is among the top pick in the Match Play Championships slated 1 to 4 October at the Country Club.

Matching his title is Aerin Chan who continued her impressive form in the Girls’ 10-12 category, capturing her second consecutive victory with a dominant nine-shot win over Quincy Pilac.

Following her five-stroke win at Riviera last month, Chan, 11, carded a 77 in her second round to finish with a 36-hole total of 157, further solidifying her bid for a spot in the Match Play finals.

“My round today was better than yesterday, although I faced some challenges and felt nervous on certain holes,” said Chan, who studies at Saint Pedro Poveda.

“I had to adjust my play on the greens, which were difficult in the first round, and also changed my yardage strategy.”

In the 13-15 division, Jakob Taruc and Precious Zaragosa maintained their leads despite varied performances. Taruc, who had a standout 148 after a 75, extended his Boys’ side lead to eight strokes over John Paul Agustin, Jr. with a 37-38.

Agustin posted a 76 to total 156, while John Majgen Gomez finished with an 80 for a 162.

In the Girls’ 13-15 division, Zaragosa, despite faltering with a 76 after a strong 72 in the first round, maintained her lead with a total of 148.

She remains five strokes ahead of Mona Sarines, who made a notable comeback with a two-under 70 to reach 153. Lisa Sarines dropped to third with a total of 156 after an 80.

Zaragosa is aiming for her second win after a dominant performance in the series’ kickoff leg at Splendido Taal last May.

Consistency was key in the Girls’ 8-9 category as Venus delos Santos delivered a stellar performance to secure a decisive victory in the 36-hole competition. With a remarkable 76 in the final round, she finished with a total score of 156.

In the boys’ division, Isonn Angheng achieved a wire-to-wire victory, posting a nine-stroke romp despite a final round 90 for a 170. Zoji Edoc placed second with a 179 after an 89, while Jesus Yambao ended with a 108, totaling 209.