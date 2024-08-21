Why 'clean' beauty is the best

LIFE

LUXE ORGANIX Rosewater Soothing Gel With whitening beads for brighter skin, this soothing gel keeps skin hydrated and moisturized throughout the day. It also controls oil production and reduces appearance of enlarged pores, brightens and evens out skin tone and firms the skin. It is cruelty-free, paraben-free and alcohol-free. Among other ingredients listed on the label, it contains hyaluronic acid and galactomyces.
Skincare is like a relationship. Sometimes, you want to keep having those favorite potions and lotions in your life even though they are toxic, giving you problems like sudden flare-ups, blotches or redness. Still, it feels like such a wrench to break free from products you have gotten used to, especially when you are faced with a slew of other choices that seem even riskier.

Yet here’s a thought: all the best relationships thrive when there is transparency. In anything, especially skincare, honesty is always best. Read the labels, we are urged. Skincare is food for the skin, and what you put on it should be as valuable as what you eat.

Naturals by Watsons Algae Deep Hydration Shampoo Promising to purify and calm frizzy hair, leaving it smooth and shiny, this shampoo contains certified organic French lavender, also known as the “flower of peace,” for its smoothing powers.
The advent of the clean beauty movement may just have been sparked by this desire to keep things as upfront and simple as possible. Life, after all, does not have to be so complicated.

In this realm, clean beauty continues to gain a following because of how the world today keeps teaching us to downsize, declutter, simplify. Get rid of what’s bad for you or what is no longer working for you. Pursue what is most natural, non-toxic – both the very keywords of what clean beauty is about.

And don’t get confused by the popular terms being used nowadays to flaunt this move toward beneficial beauty. Clean beauty transcends “all-natural,” “organic” and “green.” In fact, beauty products can be any or all of these – but the bottomline is non-toxicity.

Clean beauty simply means the ingredients are safe, whether these are natural, green, organic or man-made. After all, as one study goes, “The science of beauty has evolved to include a plethora of safe synthetics, safe man-made ingredients and even safe preservatives.”

What is even more appealing about all this is that “clean” products are readily available at the popular SM Beauty shelves.

Bioten HYDRO X∙CELL Cleansing Gel Good for all skin types, this Korean product is made with 100 percent natural Spirulina Cellular Water, Hyaluronic Acid and Phytoceramides. It is vegan-friendly, and 91 percent of its ingredients are of natural origin. Among other beauty-conscious details is that its packaging materials are 100 -percent recyclable.
