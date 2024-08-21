Why 'clean' beauty is the best

Skincare is like a relationship. Sometimes, you want to keep having those favorite potions and lotions in your life even though they are toxic, giving you problems like sudden flare-ups, blotches or redness. Still, it feels like such a wrench to break free from products you have gotten used to, especially when you are faced with a slew of other choices that seem even riskier.

Yet here’s a thought: all the best relationships thrive when there is transparency. In anything, especially skincare, honesty is always best. Read the labels, we are urged. Skincare is food for the skin, and what you put on it should be as valuable as what you eat.