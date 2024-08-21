Why 'clean' beauty is the best

Skincare is like a relationship. Sometimes, you want to keep having those favorite potions and lotions in your life even though they are toxic, giving you problems like sudden flare-ups, blotches or redness. Still, it feels like such a wrench to break free from products you have gotten used to, especially when you are faced with a slew of other choices that seem even riskier.
Yet here’s a thought: all the best relationships thrive when there is transparency. In anything, especially skincare, honesty is always best. Read the labels, we are urged. Skincare is food for the skin, and what you put on it should be as valuable as what you eat.
The advent of the clean beauty movement may just have been sparked by this desire to keep things as upfront and simple as possible. Life, after all, does not have to be so complicated.
In this realm, clean beauty continues to gain a following because of how the world today keeps teaching us to downsize, declutter, simplify. Get rid of what’s bad for you or what is no longer working for you. Pursue what is most natural, non-toxic – both the very keywords of what clean beauty is about.
And don’t get confused by the popular terms being used nowadays to flaunt this move toward beneficial beauty. Clean beauty transcends “all-natural,” “organic” and “green.” In fact, beauty products can be any or all of these – but the bottomline is non-toxicity.
Clean beauty simply means the ingredients are safe, whether these are natural, green, organic or man-made. After all, as one study goes, “The science of beauty has evolved to include a plethora of safe synthetics, safe man-made ingredients and even safe preservatives.”
What is even more appealing about all this is that “clean” products are readily available at the popular SM Beauty shelves.