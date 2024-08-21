UPDATE: Four bodies discovered in Sicily yacht tragedy

Divers have recovered four bodies from the wreck of a superyacht that sank off Sicily, increasing the confirmed death toll to five. The yacht, identified as the 56-meter "Bayesian," went down after being struck by a waterspout early Monday morning. The vessel, which had been anchored near Porticello, sank rapidly, with fifteen survivors rescued, including the wife of missing UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch.

The search continues for Lynch, his daughter, and four other missing individuals, including prominent figures such as Jonathan Bloomer of Morgan Stanley. Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene as the yacht went under in just minutes. Authorities are investigating the incident, which has been likened to a "black swan event" due to its rare and severe nature.

Questions remain about the yacht's rapid sinking, particularly whether the keel, vital for stability, was properly positioned during the storm. The investigation will also explore whether the waterspout played a crucial role in the disaster, as maritime experts describe the event as a highly unusual and severe maritime accident.