The future of work is now; are workforces in the right workplaces?

In this new hybrid work setup that all of us are adapting to, one generation seems to be very responsive and adept in balancing work and life at home — the Gen Zs.

This generation has been the masters of borderlines between mental well-being and a balanced approach to work without being "corporate slaves.”

They tend to jump from one job to another and basically live their lives in a way that would allow them to make ends meet while prioritizing their "me time" and "dasurv time.”

Their natural digital knowledge and the desire for social impact are what triggers their ideas and efficiency at work.

Of course, none of the best work outputs would be possible without the help of people belonging to other generations. We also appreciate the baby boomers who are known to be very loyal, and with their strong work ethic they blend well with the Gen Z, while the Millennials continue to be the bridge between the two with their collaborative approach.

Then again, there's no perfect workplace — just like in relationships — there’s never a perfect formula; it requires change and adaptability to evolve and cater to each other’s needs.

Recently, what seems to be a major reason why people leave their jobs was made public. According to latest data from the American Psychological Association published this year, the top reason why workers are leaving their jobs is the lack of opportunity to hone their skills and the paucity of space to continue their personal growth, causing dissatisfaction and finally giving them the courage to call it quits.

No matter how good you are at your job and no matter how dedicated you were when you started it, eventually the urge to quit will hit you at one point. It will then be up to you to decide if it would be worth it to stay or go. Your guess is as good as mine.

Every workplace should be able to enhance its employees’ satisfaction both in physical and mental wellness. Employers must strive to provide continuous learning and clear career paths that spell progression and growth for their employees personally and professionally while aligning with the values of the organization.

Here in the Philippines, according to the National Economic and Development Authority as of May 2024, the Labor Force survey showed the unemployment rate started to drop by 4.1 percent.

Now that is good news considering that we had a 4.3-percent rate in the same month last year. The expansion of industries and the opening of more service enterprises drove the change in employment rates, including construction and manufacturing sub-sectors which also showed significant growth.

In the maritime world, the lead organization focused on port operations and infrastructure, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), has strengthened its learning and development programs to offer valuable opportunities for both the professional and personal growth of employees at the country's leading ports.

Then again, there’s no perfect workplace — just like in relationships — there’s never a perfect formula; it requires change and adaptability to evolve and cater to each other’s needs.

As of March 2023, the PPA has filled a total of 2,183 plantilla positions. Of these, 2,012 employees, representing 92.17 percent, have completed their competency assessments.

The PPA, under the leadership of General Manager Jay Santiago, is implementing the Career Enrichment Program. It is a strategic initiative under the Career Progression Plan designed to support the professional development of PPA employees. This program serves as an extended assistance to PPA examinees preparing for the Civil Service examination.

The PPA reorganization and assistance to employees for their professional advancement are designed to elevate employees to reach their individual goals aligned with the organizational goals to better serve ports and the country.

Adapting to the future is very crucial in building new sustainable and flexible workforce but only the organizations that will take the lead in stepping up their employee benefits and opportunities will thrive in this evolving modern workforce that knows their worth and won’t settle for less than they deserve.

After all, we are not in a race but are all trying to survive by our means — because we are all in the same boat!