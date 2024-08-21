The First Lady’s Corner — Liza’s 65th: Celebration of service and love

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos marked her 65th birthday on Wednesday with a celebration that reflected the deep admiration and love of those around her.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took to social media to share a poignant tribute to his wife, urging her to take a moment to “slow down” from her tireless work and advocacies.

“To my beautiful wife Liza Marcos, on this day you deserve to slow down and be celebrated by those who hold you dearest,” the President wrote, his words dripping with affection. “Sandro, Simon, Vincent and I are most grateful for you. Happy birthday, my First Lady!”

His heartfelt message resonated with the warmth and gratitude that define their relationship.

Liza’s journey is a tapestry woven of remarkable achievements and influential connections. Born in Manila to basketball Olympian Manuel Araneta Jr. and Milagros Cacho, her lineage intertwines political and social prominence.

Her father, Manuel, was the first cousin of Judy Araneta-Roxas, whose husband was Senator Gerardo Roxas, the son of President Manuel Roxas. Her mother Milagros’ youngest sister, Rosario Cacho, was married to Pedro Cojuangco, the eldest brother of President Corazon Aquino.

Her academic achievements are equally impressive.

After earning a Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Ateneo de Manila University in 1981 and a law degree in 1985, Liza pursued advanced studies in Criminal Procedure at New York University, which further honed her legal expertise.

The paths of Liza and Ferdinand Marcos Jr. crossed in New York in 1988, where she was furthering her education and legal practice.

Their love story culminated in marriage on 17 April 1993 at the San Francesco Convent in Fiesole, Italy.

They have been blessed with three sons: Ilocos Norte First District Representative Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro,” Joseph Simon, and William Vincent “Vinny.”

In the Philippines, Liza’s influence extends beyond her role as First Lady.

She established two prominent law firms — M & Associates and MOST (Marcos, Ochoa, Serapio & Tan) — and served as a law professor at universities in Ilocos Norte, Iloilo City, Baguio City and Manila.

As First Lady, Liza stepped into a role that had been vacant for over two decades, championing causes that reflect her deep commitment to societal betterment.

Her “LAB for ALL” program is a lifeline for the underserved, offering health assistance, job opportunities, agricultural support, and educational scholarships.

Meanwhile, the Likha program celebrates Filipino cultural heritage and artistic innovation, promoting traditional crafts and creative expression.

On this special day, as she reflects on her journey and the impact she has made, it is clear that Liza Araneta-Marcos is not only a devoted wife and mother but also a beacon of hope and progress for many. Her birthday is a moment to honor her extraordinary contributions and the love that surrounds her.