Team Liquid PH finally unveils coaching staff for MPL Season 14

Defending MPL champion Team Liquid PH has finally announced its coaching staff heading into the second week of MPL Season 14.

Spearheading the coaching staff of the rebranded team are world champion coach Tictac, former ECHO Proud coach Cjay, and the newest addition to the team Cyre.

"You think we're done with the announcements yet? Meet the complete coaching arsenal of TLPH for MPL S14," Team Liquid PH announced earlier today.

"Ready to dominate the season with a powerhouse lineup of tactical minds. Let the games begin!"

Team Liquid PH, composed of KarlTzy, Bennyqt, Sanford, Sanji, and Jaypee, was off to a strong start this season when it defeated RSG PH last week.

The team is set to see action again on Week 2 Day 1 of the regular season against TNC Pro Team and Fnatic ONIC PH on Day 2.