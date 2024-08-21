Taylor Swift unveils ‘Eras Tour’ journey in new music video

Taylor Swift surprised fans with behind-the-scenes footage of her Eras Tour journey in her new music video.

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” abbreviated by fans as ‘ICDIWABH,’ is the second single from Swift’s 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, to have a music video.

Fans who stayed until the end of her final European show at Wembley Stadium were treated to the three-minute video, which played on the big screen.

The video opens with footage of fans eagerly entering the stadium and Swift’s team huddling before hitting the stage. It also gives a glimpse into what fans are most curious about -- what happens before she sings the first song on her setlist and when she dives beneath the stage.

The footage reveals her under-the-stage camera shots in her “Lover” jumpsuit and the thrilling mechanical pull ride for her outfit change into her “Fearless” era. Swift’s countless rehearsals in casual clothes with her dancers are also featured in the music video.

Fans now speculate that this could mark the start of a documentary rollout of her Eras Tour journey due to the documentary-like footage in the music video.

The singer also surprised fans on her eighth night in London with several special moments, including her performance of “Florida!!!” with Florence Welch and a mashup of “Death By A Thousand Cuts” and “Getaway Car” with Jack Antonoff.

Swift will take a two-month break before returning to North America on 18 October.