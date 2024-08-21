Tanker behind mysterious oil spill refloated

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago (AFP) -- Authorities in Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday announced they had refloated the mysterious oil tanker that capsized off the Caribbean country six months ago and spilled some 50,000 barrels of oil.

At the time of the spill, the vessel —identified as the “Gulfstream” — was being towed by the “Solo Creed,” which turned off its tracking beacon shortly after the incident.

The Trinidad government is still trying to find those responsible for the tanker and the tugboat.

The refloating occurred on Monday, and lasted until about midnight, the Ministry of Energy said. An inspection of the vessel is scheduled for Tuesday.

The “Gulfstream” had been carrying roughly 85,000 barrels of fuel oil when it capsized off the coast of the Cove Eco-Industrial Park in southern Tobago in February.

The ship had been sailing under an unidentified flag and made no emergency calls. No crew was found when the spill was discovered and the “Solo Creed” had meanwhile disappeared.

Environmental officials said the spill damaged a reef and Atlantic beaches, on the eve of Carnival celebrations.

Now refloated, the “Gulfstream” is expected to be taken to the capital, Port of Spain, in Trinidad.

Energy Minister Stuart Young said in May that official requests have been made to Tanzania, Nigeria, Panama, Aruba and Curacao to help track down those responsible for the two ships involved in the spill.