Suspicious floating container yields P112-M shabu

A 29-year-old fisherman from Sitio Abagatanen, Barangay Macaboboni, Agno, Pangasinan, has handed over a suspicious white plastic drum to local authorities after discovering it floating in the sea.

The container, found on 18 August, about 40 nautical miles west of Barangay Patar, Bolinao, Pangasinan, yielded an open transparent plastic bag filled with white crystalline substances, later identified as shabu.

Upon his return to shore, the fisherman immediately surrendered the drum to officers of the Agno Police Station who were on a mobile patrol. Law enforcement, along with barangay officials and a media representative, conducted an on-site inventory and marking of the evidence.

A subsequent report released by the Pangasinan Provincial Forensic Unit on 20 August, confirmed that the substance inside the drum tested positive for methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu. The seized drugs weighed 16.5 kilograms, with an estimated street value of P112,200,000.