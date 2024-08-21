STRONG CONNECTION: Hopson drops 46, fuels FiberXers past Dyip

Converge already got the game in the bag after building a 33-point lead to close the third quarter.

From there, the FiberXers cruised to a dominating, 127-95, win over an overwhelmed new-look Terrafirma in Group A of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Converge under new head coach Franco Atienza, opened the floodgates in the third period, outscoring the Dyip, 47-18, and even reached the century mark scoring to close the quarter.

“It’s a team effort. We give credit to the other team. They are a good team especially with the addition of C-Stan (Christian Standhardinger) and Stanley Pringle,” Atienza, who replaced Aldin Ayo following a forgettable season, said.

“I give credit to the guys. I think we defended well. Scoring that much is just an offshoot of how we defended.”

Import Scotty Hopson had the hot hands the whole game, sinking baskets from all angles including a perfect 3-of-3 from the four-point area in a 46-point introduction for Converge.

He shot 18-of-24 from the field and added eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal for an all-around performance.

Hopson called it a night after connecting his third quadruple. He was pulled out of action with three and a half minutes left in the game.

Alec Stockton scored 21 points including a personal 9-0 spurt in the third frame where the FiberXers made their getaway.

Schonny Winston added 14 markers while Justin Arana pounded 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Converge blew open its four-point halftime separation in the third quarter with Winston giving his team its biggest lead, 100-67, off a layup with 33 second left in the frame.

The game seemed heading into a tight windup with the way the two teams traded baskets in the first half.

Although the FiberXers pulled away by 14, Terrafirma found answers to stick around with Converge holding a precarious, 53-49, lead into the intermission.

Then the huge third quarter explosion happened.

The FiberXers spoiled the debut of Pringle and Standhardinger after getting traded by Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the offseason.

Pringle finished with 19 points, import Antonio Hester had 18 points and 10 boards while returning Kevin Ferrer had 18 markers.

Standhardinger scored 17 points while Juami Tiongson went cold with just 10 markers, missing his first seven attempts for a 3-of-14 field goal shooting.

The Scores:

CONVERGE (127) — Hopson 46, Stockton 21, Winston 14, Arana 13, Racal 9, Santos 5, Delos Santos 4, Melecio 4, Maagdenberg 3, Andrade 3, Fornilos 2, Nieto 2, Ambohot 0, Caralipio 0, Fleming 0

TERRAFIRMA (95) — Pringle 19, Hester 18, Ferrer 18, Standhardinger 17, Tiongson 10, Ramos 5, Carino 4, Hanapi 2, Hernandez 2, Olivario 0, Cahilig 0

Quarters: 34-25, 53-49, 100-67, 127-95.