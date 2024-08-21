Stellar attractions x fresh narratives = Sinag Maynila 2024

The sixth edition

On its sixth edition, the full-length films in competition include Sheron Dayoc’s The Gospel of the Beast, an incisive exploration of lost innocence, human frailty and violence as a way of life and survival; J.E. Tiglao’s Her Locket, reminiscent of the Mano Po franchise but without warring tycoons and siblings — domestic melodrama at its finest; the action film Banjo, a collaborative effort involving grassroots Filipino martial arts artists, written, directed by and starring Bryan Wong; Maple Leaf Dreams, an OFW-centric film set in Canada by Benedict Mique, director of the Netflix hit Grandfather and Son; first-time director Joan Lopez Flores’ psychological thriller What You Did; Gutierrez Mangansikan II’s mystical drama Salome; and the slasher thriller Talahib (Legend of the Tall Grass) by Alvin Yapan.

Making the cut in Sinag Maynila’s documentaries are Chuck Escasa’s Ghosts of Kalantiaw, Raniel Semana’s Ino, Ein Gil Randall S. Camuñas’ Natatanging Palayok (The Exceptional Pot), Jenina Denise A. Domingo’s Pag-Ibig Ang Mananaig (Love Will Prevail), Allan Lazaro’s Panatag (Tranquil), Matthew Victor Pastor’s Untitled/Unfinished and Paul Factora’s Way of the Balisong.

The lineup also includes 14 Days by Nars Santos, Ang Maniniyot ni Papa Jisos (Father Jisos’ Photographer) by Franky Arrocena, As the Moth Flies by Gayle Oblea, Bisan Abo Wala Bilin (Even Ashes, Nothing Remains) by Kyd Torato, Kiyaw (Hill Myna) by Jericho Jeriel, ILO by Serafin Emmanuel P. Catangay, Mananguete (The Coconut Sap Collector) by Mery Grace Rama-Mission, Ina Bulan by Melver Ritz L. Gomez, Sa Paglupad Ka Banong (The Flight of Banog) by Elvert Bañares and Suka and Toyo Can Make Adobo (Vinegar and Soy Sauce Can Make Adobo) by Jude Matanguihan.

Adding more sizzle to the competition lineup, 10 films — Way of the Balisong, Pag-Ibig ang Mananaig, Maple Leaf Dreams, What You Did, Banjo, Salome, Talahib, Kiyaw, Ina Bulan and Bisan Abo, Wala Bilin — are world premieres; a lone short film, Untitled/Unfinished, is an international premiere, and one film, Her Locket, is a Philippine premiere.

Sinag Maynila co-founder Brillante Mendoza said, “The finalists were chosen from hundreds of entries received from Filipino filmmakers from all over the globe.”

He added, “By the time we closed submissions on 24 July, we had received an overwhelming number of entries. Our screening committee had a difficult time making their choices because all of them had compelling reasons to be included.”

Sinag Maynila founder Tieng said, “With the final films in competition for the comeback of Sinag Maynila Film Festival, I am extremely elated. What we have that made it to the sixth edition of the festival goes to show that there are so many talented Filipino filmmakers and they are raring to show their works and are looking for avenues to present their stories.”

Tieng concluded, “Sinag Maynila is happy to be able to provide opportunities for them. With the support of our partners and the movie-going audience, we can continue our advocacy for ‘Sine Lokal, Pang-International.’”