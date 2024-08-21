Stellar attractions x fresh narratives = Sinag Maynila 2024

Featuring stellar and marquee attractions such as Dolly de Leon, Tony Labrusca, Mercedes Cabral, Epi Quizon, Sue Prado, Joem Bascon, Anna Abad Santos, LA Santos, Kira Balinger, Gillian Vicencio, Jess Mendoza, Kristof Garcia, Dax Alejandro, Perry Dizon, Rebecca Chuansu, Ynigo Delen, Yam Mercado, Iyo Canlas, Timothy Castillo, Angeline Sanoy, Tommy Alejandrino and more — alongside the freshest and most exciting narratives from seven full-length feature films, seven documentaries and 10 short films — the Sinag Maynila Film Festival is back with a vengeance, more scintillating and significant than ever!
Founded by Solar Entertainment president Wilson Tieng and national treasure Brillante Mendoza, the 2024 edition of the festival, after its four-year hiatus, also marks the celebration of Manila’s Tourism Month and the Philippine Film Industry Month.
The sixth edition
On its sixth edition, the full-length films in competition include Sheron Dayoc’s The Gospel of the Beast, an incisive exploration of lost innocence, human frailty and violence as a way of life and survival; J.E. Tiglao’s Her Locket, reminiscent of the Mano Po franchise but without warring tycoons and siblings — domestic melodrama at its finest; the action film Banjo, a collaborative effort involving grassroots Filipino martial arts artists, written, directed by and starring Bryan Wong; Maple Leaf Dreams, an OFW-centric film set in Canada by Benedict Mique, director of the Netflix hit Grandfather and Son; first-time director Joan Lopez Flores’ psychological thriller What You Did; Gutierrez Mangansikan II’s mystical drama Salome; and the slasher thriller Talahib (Legend of the Tall Grass) by Alvin Yapan.
Making the cut in Sinag Maynila’s documentaries are Chuck Escasa’s Ghosts of Kalantiaw, Raniel Semana’s Ino, Ein Gil Randall S. Camuñas’ Natatanging Palayok (The Exceptional Pot), Jenina Denise A. Domingo’s Pag-Ibig Ang Mananaig (Love Will Prevail), Allan Lazaro’s Panatag (Tranquil), Matthew Victor Pastor’s Untitled/Unfinished and Paul Factora’s Way of the Balisong.
The lineup also includes 14 Days by Nars Santos, Ang Maniniyot ni Papa Jisos (Father Jisos’ Photographer) by Franky Arrocena, As the Moth Flies by Gayle Oblea, Bisan Abo Wala Bilin (Even Ashes, Nothing Remains) by Kyd Torato, Kiyaw (Hill Myna) by Jericho Jeriel, ILO by Serafin Emmanuel P. Catangay, Mananguete (The Coconut Sap Collector) by Mery Grace Rama-Mission, Ina Bulan by Melver Ritz L. Gomez, Sa Paglupad Ka Banong (The Flight of Banog) by Elvert Bañares and Suka and Toyo Can Make Adobo (Vinegar and Soy Sauce Can Make Adobo) by Jude Matanguihan.
Adding more sizzle to the competition lineup, 10 films — Way of the Balisong, Pag-Ibig ang Mananaig, Maple Leaf Dreams, What You Did, Banjo, Salome, Talahib, Kiyaw, Ina Bulan and Bisan Abo, Wala Bilin — are world premieres; a lone short film, Untitled/Unfinished, is an international premiere, and one film, Her Locket, is a Philippine premiere.
Sinag Maynila co-founder Brillante Mendoza said, “The finalists were chosen from hundreds of entries received from Filipino filmmakers from all over the globe.”
He added, “By the time we closed submissions on 24 July, we had received an overwhelming number of entries. Our screening committee had a difficult time making their choices because all of them had compelling reasons to be included.”
Sinag Maynila founder Tieng said, “With the final films in competition for the comeback of Sinag Maynila Film Festival, I am extremely elated. What we have that made it to the sixth edition of the festival goes to show that there are so many talented Filipino filmmakers and they are raring to show their works and are looking for avenues to present their stories.”
Tieng concluded, “Sinag Maynila is happy to be able to provide opportunities for them. With the support of our partners and the movie-going audience, we can continue our advocacy for ‘Sine Lokal, Pang-International.’”
What the stars say
Two-time Best Supporting Actor winner for In His Mother’s Eyes from the Star Awards for Movies and Luna Awards, LA Santos, lead actor of Maple Leaf Dreams, shared, “It was a very challenging shoot, and the roles that Kira and I portrayed, with all their complexities and baggage, were tough. What made it even tougher for all of us, sobrang lamig du’n nu’ng mag-shoot kami (was the extreme cold during the shoot). You know, there were times when our tears just wouldn’t flow because of the freezing weather.”
LA also said, “The time we had to prepare and all, sobrang limited and kailangan na (was very limited and we had to) deliver what was expected of us. That good pressure, though, helped make our young couple roles and the struggles they faced feel more authentic. I will forever treasure my experiences in this movie. My personal growth as an actor, a person and a human being was immense because of this. I hope audiences will show their love for Maple Leaf Dreams.”
The last time Tony Labrusca was in a film festival, he played the second lead to the late great Eddie Garcia in ML, which was a competition film at Cinemalaya.
About filming What He Did, Labrusca said, “I think this is the most difficult character I’ve brought to life in my entire career as an actor.”
He continued, “Simula nang nag-umpisa akong umarte ang naibigay agad sa akin mahihirap. Eh gusto ko makaganap ng mala-teenybopper na character. Hindi ko na-experience at pabigat pa nang pabigat ang nabibigay sa akin (Since I started acting, I’ve been given challenging roles right away. I’ve always wanted to play a teenybopper character, but I never got to experience that. Instead, the roles keep getting heavier and more demanding.)”
He further said, “This movie was amazing, it was crazy, it was harder. I learned so much about myself, about the character, about certain things, about life, kaya super special ang pelikulang ito para sa akin (That’s why the movie is super special to me).”
Labrusca also appreciated the fact that Ynigo Delen portrayed him as a boy. He even shared a vintage photo showing that he and Delen looked alike as young boys.
Many predict that the sure box office sensation will be the slasher and suspense thriller starring Gillian Vicencio.
The actress said, ‘It’s my first lead actress role, kaya sobra akong excited (I am so excited). Ang daming hirap, pagod, sigaw, takbuhan, dugo sa movie na ito (There was so much difficulty, exhaustion, screaming, running and blood in this movie). I went home with a lot of bruises and pasa. Pero (but) it was all worth it.
Director Alvin Yapan said, “I would not be surprised if Gillian gets an acting nomination for this movie. Kasi magaling siya (She is very talented). She gave her character a lot of heart, so her performance will truly move you. Madadala ka sa husay niya. Magaling siyang masindak (Her skill will captivate you. She’s excellent at creating suspense)!”
