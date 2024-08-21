Specialized training for maritime security forces

The first specialized capacity-building training spearheaded by the Department of Justice (DoJ), through the National Prosecution Service Special Projects Division (NPS-SPD), was conducted last 22-24 July for Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel aimed at reforming the old-age investigation system of the country with the application of DC 20’s wisdom.

A total of 22 PCG personnel composed of commanders, district commanders, deputy commanders from PCG Command Offices nationwide and counterpart prosecutors benefited from the three-day training mainly focused on the implementation of DC 20 series of 2023 underscoring the importance of the active role of prosecutors in the investigation of crimes, particularly in the case build-up stage where state lawyers may assist and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

The maiden training was conducted pursuant to the memorandum of agreement (MoA) between the PCG and Office of the Prosecutor General through the NPS-SPD and Task Force on Environmental Crimes and PCG intended to achieve their mutual objectives within their respective mandates under DC 20.

“First step in safeguarding our maritime laws is equipping our maritime security officers with adequate training, updated resources and proper guidance,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla stressed.

“I sincerely hope that this is the start of a series of training and capacity-building efforts between our agencies with the end goal of strengthening our criminal justice system and promoting the Rule of Law,” Undersecretary-in-charge for Law Enforcement Cluster Jesse Hermogenes T. Andres stressed in his message.