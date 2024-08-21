Smoky-sweet goodness at your doorstep

Mang Inasal, the OG of Filipino grill, introduced on 20 August its newest Pork BBQ Blowout exclusively for delivery.

Customers can score major deals on the super popular, smoky-sweet, juicy, and tender Pork BBQ -- straight to their doorstep.

The Pork BBQ Buddy Size will be available for just P149 (P67 off), while the Chicken Inasal and Pork BBQ Buddy Size combo will be offered at P299 (P69 off).

This exclusive promo is available through the Mang Inasal Delivery App, https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph, Grab Food, and foodpanda, with a maximum of five orders per transaction.