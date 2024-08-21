SM Foundation welcomes over 1K new college scholars

The SM Foundation Scholarship program welcomed over 1,000 new students last 18 August in a ceremony at the SMX Convention Center.

At the event, SM Foundation executive director Linda Atayde emphasized the role of education in unlocking opportunities for youth.

“Education is the foundation upon which dreams are built,” said Atayde, stressing its importance for individual and national growth.

Scholarship Program senior assistant vice president Eleanor Lansang detailed the comprehensive support offered to scholars, which includes full-tuition fees, enrichment activities, part-time job opportunities, and internships within the SM Group.

Meantime, SM Foundation’s executive director Debbie Sy urged scholars to embrace their potential and give back to their communities, following the example of SM Group founder “Tatang” Henry Sy Sr.

“Let this scholarship be a beacon that guides you toward personal growth and community transformation,” Sy said. “Let us also draw inspiration from the wisdom of Tatang, who taught us that our capabilities have no bounds.”