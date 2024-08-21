Senate eyes perjury case against Alice Guo

The Office of the Senate Legal Counsel is reviewing the possible filing of perjury case against dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said Wednesday.

Escudero said the details for the affidavit of perjury will be provided to the members of the Senate Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms and other personnel of the chamber since Senators Win Gatchalian and Risa Hontiveros have no personal knowledge as to who refused to attend and who lied during the public hearings.

“According to the law, they are the ones who will execute the affidavit,” Escudero told reporters in a chance interview.

Gatchalian earlier urged the Senate to pursue the filing of a criminal case against Guo after she continually refused to heed the Senate’s subpoenas to attend public hearings on alleged criminal activities of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub located in her former town of jurisdiction.

During the hearings, the senate panel discovered Guo’s real identity.

Escudero said the Senate would ensure that the case filed against Guo would be "airtight" so it wouldn’t be dismissed easily.

“Wala na nga rito, madi-dismissan pa kami ng kaso, nakakahiya naman. Ayusin na namin ng tama,” he stressed.

The Senate President explained that the criminal case would not roll out unless the Department of Justice filed it.

He further noted the perjury case could lead to the issuance of an arrest warrant against Guo “if she fails to respond on the charges and be declared in default.”

“The case will remain pending unless she appears before the court. So, anytime she returns to the Philippines, a warrant of arrest will be issued against her. But if she cannot be found, the case will be archived until she appears, then a warrant of arrest will be issued,” he added.

Meanwhile, Escudero stressed the need to establish a general aviation terminal to enhance security measures for private planes amid Guo’s illegal exit from the country despite the arrest warrant against her.

“Madaling lusutan dahil wala tayong general aviation terminal, so napakadaling lusutan kung saka-sakali. Basta may pera ka madali kang makakalabas ng bansa, makakabalik din. Ika nga, lamang lagi ang mayaman sa ganyang klaseng sitwasyon,” he said.

Citing the previous budget deliberations, Escudero recalled questioning the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) about the absence of a general aviation terminal in the country.

The lack of such a facility provides no power for the Bureau of Customs and Bureau of Immigration to inspect the flights of private planes.

“Dahil sa ngayon, sinumang may private plane, yung mga mayayaman ika nga, ay pupunta lamang sa hangar nila ipapadala ‘yung passport nila, papatatakan, sasakay sila sa lounge nila, at sasakay sa eroplano para umalis,” Escudero said.

“Pag landing babalik ng Pilipinas, ganoon ulit. Bababa sa kanyang hangar, at papasok na sa kanyang kotse, wala nang nagi-inspeksyong customs, wala nang nagi-inspeksyon na immigration,” he added.