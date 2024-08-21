Savor ‘Shrimp on a Roll,’ ‘Wag the Ox’ and more at Makati’s newest food hotspot

If you’re a fan of Metro Manila’s elevated dining scene and have a taste for flavor-packed adventures, you’ll be thrilled to hear that Krazy Garlik is back in business. Yes, the iconic restaurant has made its grand return to One Ayala Mall, and it’s not just reopening — it’s relaunching with flair and a menu that promises to make your taste buds dance.

In the heart of Makati’s business district, this culinary hotspot is ready to elevate your dining experience. As you enter Krazy Garlik’s revamped space, you’re met with modern decor and playful touches — a setting that says, ‘Come in and taste garlic in new ways.’ The restaurant’s interior is like the perfect outfit for a night out, blending sleek design with a touch of personality to make every meal special.

The menu is nothing short of mouth-watering. The Krazy Garlik Krazy Ribs are back, but that’s just the beginning — there are exciting new dishes on the horizon. Start with the Shrimp on a Roll or Wild Wild West Chips, perfect for kicking off a delicious lunch or dinner with family or friends. For a hearty beef indulgence, try the Wag the Ox! — a rich oxtail and chorizo stew bursting with umami. If you’re craving chicken, the 40 Kloves Chicken, with its savory garlic and gravy sauce, is a must-try. And if you’re in the mood for a spicy twist on rice, the Hara Kiri will set your taste buds ablaze and leave you wanting more.